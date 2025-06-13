'On The Red Carpet: The Emmy Race Begins' takes a look at the 2025 nominee contenders

The 2025 Emmy nominations will be announced July 15, and On The Red Carpet is taking a look at some of the leading contenders in a new episode.

"On The Red Carpet: The Emmy Race Begins" features interviews with the stars of past Emmy-winning shows like "The Bear," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Abbott Elementary."

"It's wonderful to have people this involved with the show four seasons in," said "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson.

Brunson has won two Emmys for the ABC series in the past, one for acting and one for writing.

"It's not easy to do," she said. "I'm just so happy we're able to continue turning out the good stuff and that people still want it."

Another ABC hit with high potential for an Emmy nod is "High Potential" starring Kaitlin Olson.

The show about a brilliant single mom, who goes from police precinct janitor to a de facto detective, is ABC's most-watched new show in seven years.

"I love how tough she is and how scrappy she is," Olson said about her character. "I feel like she's been through a lot in her life. But how soft and compassionate she is, not just with her kids, but with people who need help."

Meanwhile, longtime ABC star Ellen Pompeo from "Grey's Anatomy" could score her first-ever Emmy nomination this year for the limited series, "Good American Family," on Hulu.

In the series, inspired by true events, Pompeo plays a mother who adopts a little girl with dwarfism, but becomes suspicious that the girl may actually be an adult posing as a child.

"I got the opportunity to disappear into a new character and create a whole other person and have my fans see me do something different," Pompeo told On The Red Carpet.

Another one of the strongest contenders this year comes from a galaxy far, far away.

Season 1 of "Andor" earned eight Emmy nominations, including best drama.

Now, the second and final season is streaming on Disney+ and the Emmy force is strong with this one.

"I can tell you we fully committed," said "Andor" star Diego Luna. "We gave everything we had. After Season 1 we tried to do something even better, more ambitious definitely, and it was a challenge. But I'm glad people are receiving it well."

Other Emmy contenders interviewed for the special include Sterling K. Brown for "Paradise," Katherin Hahn for "Agatha All Along," Charlie Cox for "Daredevil," Michelle Williams for "Dying For Sex" and many others.

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet: The Emmy Race Begins" in the video player above.

