20th annual Real Estate Forecast event held in Fresno

It allows real estate professionals to weigh in on housing trends and the impacts on the current market.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of the region's leading real estate, insurance and utility experts gathered at the DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown Fresno to attend the 20th annual Real Estate Forecast.

The Fresno County Economic Development Corporation hosted Thursday night's event.

Experts say that despite the ever-changing economic landscape, there is still a tremendous opportunity for investment.

The theme of "all in" hoped to entice investors to make calculated bets for the future and not wait on lowering interest rates.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos served as the event's emcee.