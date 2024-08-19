21-year-old shot and killed in southwest Fresno identified

Two people have died after a violent weekend in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno has been identified as 21-year-old Christopher Worthy.

Police say it happened after 1 am on August 17 near Santa Clara Avenue and B Street.

Authorities say Worthy was involved in an argument before the shooting.

Officers found him in front of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police say Worthy was a part of a gang, but its not clear if the shooting is gang-related at this point.

They also say Worthy has an extensive criminal history.

Officers have not released any details on the gunman.

