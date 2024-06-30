$2.6 million worth of drugs seized by CHP officers in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Millions of dollars worth of drugs are off Central California streets after a discovery during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol pulled over a car for a traffic violation on Interstate 5 north of Nees Avenue

Officers say the driver had no license.

Before the vehicle was impounded, a K-9 officer found about 262 pounds of crystal meth, five pounds of fentanyl powder and two pounds of heroin.

They also found suitcases and backpacks in the trunk with more drug packages.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $2.6 million.

Officers took 36-year-old Issac Abraham Sandoval Lopez of Portland, Oregon, into custody on various drug charges.