3 families displaced after fire at Atwater mobile home park, officials say

Three families are without a place to stay after a fire sparked at a mobile home park in Atwater.

Three families are without a place to stay after a fire sparked at a mobile home park in Atwater.

Three families are without a place to stay after a fire sparked at a mobile home park in Atwater.

Three families are without a place to stay after a fire sparked at a mobile home park in Atwater.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three families are without a place to stay after a fire sparked at a mobile home park in Atwater.

CAL FIRE and Atwater City Fire were called to the Jennings Mobile Home Park at about 4 am Wednesday on Crest near Bellevue.

Crews say a palm tree and brush were on fire, and a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were engaged in an aggressive firefight as the flames spread to two additional mobile homes.

One home is completely destroyed and a second could also be a total loss.

The third was left about 25 percent damaged.

One resident who was displaced by the fire says luckily, she got her family and pets out safely.

But now, they have no place to go.

"It's going to be hard, but I know God has a plan and he'll provide," says Sofia Coronado.

Coronado says she was forced to move out of her rental home during the pandemic.

The mobile home her family was living in belonged to her cousin before his death.

The Red Cross is now assisting the three families that are displaced.

Coronado has also set up a GoFundMe page.