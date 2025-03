3 men wanted for central Fresno armed robbery, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for three men involved in an armed robbery in central Fresno.

Fresno police say officers were called to Grant Avenue near Fresno street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say they contacted a person who said they were robbed by three men wearing masks with a weapon.

At this time no suspect information has been released.