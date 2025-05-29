3 teens arrested in connection to deadly Lemoore shooting, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three young suspects are facing charges for a shooting that left a man dead in Lemoore.

It happened around 9:30 am Wednesday at an apartment complex on Club Drive near 18th Avenue.

Officers spotted two of the juveniles running from the scene and eventually arrested them.

The victim was found shot inside one of the apartments and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators later identified and arrested the third minor at a nearby apartment complex.

All three minor suspects face murder charges and participation in a criminal street gang.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lemoore police.