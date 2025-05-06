3-year-old girl accidentally shot by child at Hanford home, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after an accidental shooting left a three-year-old girl seriously injured at a home in Hanford on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. on Emma Lee Lane near Mullberry Drive.

Hanford police say another child had found the gun unsecured in the kitchen and fired it, striking the young girl in the abdomen.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

After the shooting, officials say 29-year-old Alexi Contreras left the home with the gun.

Contreras was later arrested on Monday.

He was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of criminal storage of a firearm, destruction of evidence, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and felony child endangerment.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.