4 alleged gang members arrested in major South Valley drug bust, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four gang members are in jail after a major drug bust in the South Valley.

The arrests follow several search warrants executed in Porterville, Tulare, Poplar and Earlimart Friday morning.

Detectives from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Porterville Police, Kern County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Corrections and California Fish and Game found illegal cocaine sales and seized around 800 marijuana plants and several firearms.

Active gang members, 25-year-old Fernando Moreno-Morales, 24-year-old Carlos Farfan, 24-year-old David Vielma and 35-year-old Alejandro Gutierrez were all arrested and booked into jail.