4.1 earthquake rattles Westlake Village area, shaking felt across Southern California

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck Southern California Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit the Westlake Village area, just east of Thousand Oaks, just after 1 p.m. at a depth of around seven miles. It originally registered as a 4.4 quake.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Residents reported feeling the shaking in Canoga Park, Simi Valley, Lomita and as far away as La Verne and Montebello.