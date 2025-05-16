5 High Sierra camps inside Yosemite National Park to remain closed

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five High Sierra camps inside Yosemite National Park will remain closed for the season.

Officials says it's because potable water and toilets won't be available this summer.

The popular back-country destinations, which include tent cabins and high-end meals prepared by specially trained chefs, were supposed to fully reopen to the public for the first time since 2018.

Park rangers say impacted guests have been notified and can book alternate accommodations within the park.

They will also be offered priority booking for next year's lottery.

