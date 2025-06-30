50-year-old Clovis personal trainer arrested for sex crimes against a teenager

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police have arrested a personal trainer for alleged sex crimes against a teenager.

Investigators announced Monday the arrest of 50-year-old Rick Bracamontes Jr. of Fresno, who was taken into custody last Thursday.

Detectives say Bracamontes, who was an independent trainer at Doc's Gym, began texting the victim last December.

Investigators say Bracamontes would send the victim text messages or social media messages, asking for photos in different outfits in exchange for money. When his requests started becoming more inappropriate, the victim told her parents, who reached out to Clovis Police.

Bracamontes faces two felony counts, including sending harmful material to a minor electronically and annoying or molesting a minor.

Detectives are asking parents to speak to their children, especially if they have been coached by Rick Bracamontes Jr, and to reach out to the Clovis Police Department.