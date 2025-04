5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, USGS says

JULIAN, Calif. -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the San Diego area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Shaking could be felt throughout parts of southern California, including the building of our sister station, ABC7 in Los Angeles.

There have been no reports of injuries or damages at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.