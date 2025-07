6 arrested after fight at party in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six people are facing charges after a fight involving about 40 people broke out in Visalia.

Officers say the violence unfolded at a party at a home on Sweet near Church just before 2 am Sunday.

Police encountered several people who were being uncooperative and tried to block them from entering the backyard.

As officers tried to make arrests, some of the people tried to interfere.

Police took six people into custody.