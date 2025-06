6 arrested, including 2 teens, for deadly shooting in Goshen, deputies say

Authorities have now made six arrests for a deadly shooting in Goshen.

Authorities have now made six arrests for a deadly shooting in Goshen.

Authorities have now made six arrests for a deadly shooting in Goshen.

Authorities have now made six arrests for a deadly shooting in Goshen.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have now made six arrests for a deadly shooting in Goshen.

The Tulare County Sheriff's office announced Monday night that Andrew Orosco, Francisco Madrigal, Israel Murrieta and a 17-year-old boy are in custody.

Myka Yrigollen and another 17-year-old boy were also arrested last week.

Authorities say 20-year-old Isaac Sotello was shot and killed on May 29 near Wellman and Wolf.

Another victim survived.

No other details on the crime have been released.