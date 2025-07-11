6 Fresno teens arrested for assault and auto theft, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six teenagers are now behind bars after police say they assaulted two men, just minutes apart, in Fresno.

The first attack happened just before 6:30 a.m. on June 30 at Quigley Park.

Witnesses told police they saw six boys get out of two cars and attack a 73-year-old man.

Just minutes later, officers responded to Hughes and Brown where officers say the teens attacked a 40-year-old man.

Police say the teenagers, ages 13 to 15, were arrested and face charges relating to both attacks and stolen vehicles.