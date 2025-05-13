6 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has been arrested after roughly six pounds of cocaine were found inside his car in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol pulled over a car for a traffic violation Monday afternoon on northbound I-5 at Nees Avenue.

The sergeant became suspicious of the driver and deployed his K9.

During a search of the car, one pound of cocaine was found in the dash above the glovebox.

Another five pounds of cocaine was found in the driver's seat backrest.

The drugs hold a street value of about $250,000.

The driver was arrested and booked in the Fresno County jail.

