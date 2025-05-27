62nd VFW Memorial Day Service at Fresno Memorial Gardens

Surrounded by thousands of American Flags, people gathered in the Fresno Memorial Gardens to honor those who lost their lives fighting for our country.

Wrapping fallen service members and their families in prayer.

"We thank you again for this privilege to be here today and to honor those who gave their all for us," said Rev. Bob Small, who is a veteran.

"In the name above all names, in the name of your son Jesus Christ, we do pray, Amen."

More than six decades ago, the Avenue of Flags began with just 35 flags framing the park entrance.

The tradition started by VFW Post 5057 and has now grown to include more than 14 hundred full-sized flags with thousands of others lining the headstones of the more than 25 hundred veterans laid to rest in the memorial gardens.

Organizers say it's the largest display of freestanding American Flags in the West.

It's a tradition Richard Morrison carries on with pride and sadness.

"It tells me that we've lost a lot of veterans, we've lost a lot of veterans just in this area alone," said Richard Morrison, VFW Post 5057.

VFW Posts, young cadets, and loved ones came from around the county to present wreaths for the ceremony.

Others went to the gardens to sit alongside their loved ones who served.

Lois Trapp donated her husband's flag back to the gardens to be flown on Memorial Day.

"My husband, he just passed away and went to heaven with Jesus, really recently, he was a veteran, he was in the Vietnam time period," said Trapp.

For Freddy Valdez, it's a tradition he's carried on since his father passed away 3 years ago.

He says his father, Jose Valdez, was shaped by his service in Vietnam and in turn, that shaped Freddy.

"He talked about the camaraderie that was there with all his brothers there that served with him," said Valdez.

"Always remembering, always coming to see them... It's very important we remember those that have served, and again we pay homage to them today and every day we should."

The flags were taken down Monday afternoon, but they are looking for volunteers to help on Wednesday at 9 am to help fold and store the flags.

