5 remain missing in Alaska after fishing boat capsizes: Coast Guard

POINT COUVERDEN, Alaska -- Five people are missing after a fishing boat capsized near Point Couverden, Alaska, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 50-foot fishing boat named Wind Walker sent out a mayday call at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard said.

The AMHS Hubbard overheard the broadcast and offered to assist, arriving on the scene first.

Evidence of the boat was discovered, indicating a capsize, the Coast Guard said.

Seven cold-water immersion suits and two strobe lights were located in the water within the immediate search area.

But there has been no sign yet of those who were onboard.

Good Samaritans operating the ferry vessel continued to aid the Coast Guard in its search efforts.

The Coast Guard said that it also received an emergency position-indicating radio beacon alert that was registered to the vessel. The signal originated just south of Point Couverden in the Icy Strait.

People familiar with those aboard told officials that there were five people on the Wind Walker. The number remains unconfirmed and could change, officials noted.

A search was underway amid heavy snow and high winds.

It included both water and air-based missions, the latter of which was led by a helicopter search team.

Winds were up to 60 mph in the area, while sea swells reached 6 feet.

The Coast Guard said they were searching in "very rough conditions," and later suspended it, pending the development of new information.

"We stand in sorrow and solidarity with the friends and family of the people we were not able to find over the past 24 hours," said Chief Warrant Officer James Koon, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska. "I am deeply grateful for the swiftness of our crews and other search assets who came together to amplify our efforts and completely saturate our search areas. Our collective hearts are with the friends and families of the who are experiencing the effects from this loss."