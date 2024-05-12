Artful rebellion: California man thwarts city officials with boat mural

SEASIDE, Calif. -- A California man was told by the city of Seaside he needed to put up a fence to hide his boat from public view. That's exactly what he did, but with a twist.

The man had a friend, who is an artist, paint a realistic picture of his boat on the six-foot-tall fence.

Instead of seeing a boat in the man's yard, you now see a large mural of the boat on the fence.

The boat owner said he is happy with how the mural turned out, and perhaps he got the last laugh.

The internet appears to love his stroke of genius, too, since the mural has gone viral.