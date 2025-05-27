ABC30 Disneyland Contest

ABC30 is giving you the chance to win a family four-pack of 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to the Disneyland Resort!

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration is finally here, and ABC30 wants to give you the chance to win a visit to experience this fun-filled event!

Experience the eagerly awaited return of the radiant Paint the Night parade and the vibrant Wondrous Journeys show at Disneyland Park.

And over at Disney California Adventure Park, you can enjoy an all-new World of Color Happiness! show presented by PANDORA Jewelry, hosted by Joy from Inside Out.

Don't miss out on the chance to Celebrate Happy at The Happiest Place on Earth!

Viewers should watch ABC30 Action News AM Live Monday - Friday starting at 6:00 a.m. PT beginning Thursday, May 29, 2025 through Friday, June 20, 2025. There will be one new "SECRET CODE" that appears during each 6:00 a.m. show's broadcast.

During the Sweepstakes Period, you may enter the "SECRET CODE" at the ENTER button below.

Only open to residents of the KFSN-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

Check for showtimes. Both a Theme Park reservation and valid ticket for the same Park on the same date are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability and not guaranteed. Entertainment, experiences and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Check for show times. Visit Disneyland.com/Updates before visiting the Disneyland Resort.

As to Disney properties: 2025 Disney 2025 Disney/Pixar