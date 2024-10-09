Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey discuss issues impacting the Valley during U.S. Senate Candidate Forum

GLENDALE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In their only debate before the November election, the two candidates for California's open Senate seat addressed a wide range of topics.

Action News had the opportunity to ask questions important to people here in Central California, including how the candidates would solve the problem of water storage and supply.

Republican candidate and former Dodger Steve Garvey, in recognition of the value of this natural resource, said, "You know, water is the platinum. They say oil is the gold. The platinum for California is something that needs to be done. A great example is the Kern County Water Bank, where private shares are used to provide water for them."

Democratic candidate Rep. Adam Schiff responded, "We're going to have to make use of this precious resource in a more efficient way, which means we're going to have to capture runoff in those wet years when millions and millions of gallons go out into the ocean and are wasted. It means that we're going to need to transport water from where it can be gathered to where it can be stored."

Schiff believes everyone must work to do a better job of recycling and conserving water and embracing new technologies. But Garvey says elected officials need to do a better job of enforcing policies already on the books.

Both candidates agree attacking the deadly fentanyl crisis in America starts at the source.

Schiff responded, "Most fentanyl that's smuggled into this country comes through ports of entry, carried by Americans, and we need to go after them, and we need to go after the international cartels that are trafficking in this death. And yes, we need to go after China or anyone who is manufacturing these precursors so that we can protect American lives.

Garvey said, "Let's get back to securing the border. Number one, let's deal with Mexico honestly and straightforwardly, and let's deal with China on this. Let's stop being nice with China and nice with Mexico."