Adelante Mujer Conference inspires young Latinas to pursue medical careers

Over 250 girls and women spent their Saturday at Valley Children's Hospital exploring medical careers at the Adelante Mujer Conference.

Over 250 girls and women spent their Saturday at Valley Children's Hospital exploring medical careers at the Adelante Mujer Conference.

Over 250 girls and women spent their Saturday at Valley Children's Hospital exploring medical careers at the Adelante Mujer Conference.

Over 250 girls and women spent their Saturday at Valley Children's Hospital exploring medical careers at the Adelante Mujer Conference.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 250 girls and young women ranging from high school to college spent their Saturday at Valley Children's Hospital learning about careers in the medical field at the Adelante Mujer Conference.

Along with a surprise performance by the Kerman High School Mariachi Band. girls from all across the valley heard directly from Latina doctors, physicians and other healthcare professionals.

The annual event is put on by the League of Mexican American Women.

The keynote speaker was Fresno native Dr. Carmela Sosa, a pediatric physician and the director for Valley Children's Guilds Center for Community Health.

She works to combat the social setbacks that impact the overall well-being of kids throughout the Central Valley.

Action News reporter Brisa Colon had the honor to attend the event as a guest emcee.

There was also a resource fair and networking opportunities to help the young women kick start their future careers.