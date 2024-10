Adult and students start fight in classroom at Fresno high school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A McLane High School teacher is Thursday night after being hit while trying to stop a classroom fight.

The Fresno Unified School District says an adult met up with three students on campus during lunch.

The adult is related to one of those students.

Officials say the group then went into a classroom and tried to fight a fourth student.

A teacher was hit while trying to intervene.

Fresno police are investigating and those involved are facing disciplinary action.