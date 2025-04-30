Advance Peace loses $2 million grant in Trump Administration's federal spending cuts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When Fresno EOC Advance Peace program manager Aaron Foster learned the group's $2 million federal grant had been revoked, he didn't believe it.

"Devastated, didn't see it coming. I thought it was a scam," said Aaron Foster.

But it was real. The cut represents about half of the program's budget.

It was a three-year grant, and less than half of it had been dispersed.

Over the past few years, Advance Peace has grown in the Fresno Community, and so has its work helping reduce violent crime in Fresno.

"We reach out to the people that are most likely to settle disputes with violence, and we give them alternatives, and it's been successful," said Foster.

The 18-month program targets likely shooters and helps lead them away from violence and towards a more productive lifestyle.

A goal that's personal for Foster.

"It was a tragedy that brought me here. Both of my children were killed the same day, the same way, so Memorial Day is big for me because both of my children died on Memorial Day," said Foster.

The federal grant wasn't Advance Peace's only source of funding, which is why Foster says the work continues even as they urge the Trump Administration to reconsider.

"It's not over. We started out with zero, we didn't have funding at the very beginning. So this won't break us," said Foster.

Advance Peace is working with Congressman Jim Costa's office to try to get this money reinstated.

