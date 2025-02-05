African American Student Leadership Conference at Fresno Convention Center

More than 800 Valley students gathered at the Fresno Convention Center on Tuesday for the annual African American Student Leadership Conference.

More than 800 Valley students gathered at the Fresno Convention Center on Tuesday for the annual African American Student Leadership Conference.

More than 800 Valley students gathered at the Fresno Convention Center on Tuesday for the annual African American Student Leadership Conference.

More than 800 Valley students gathered at the Fresno Convention Center on Tuesday for the annual African American Student Leadership Conference.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 800 Valley students gathered at the Fresno Convention Center on Tuesday for the annual African American Student Leadership Conference.

The sessions and roundtable discussions are meant to inspire and empower African American high school students by highlighting the strength and perseverance of their communities.

Attendees also had a chance to hear from speakers eager to share their knowledge and wisdom to educate, guide and motivate students as they prepare for their futures.

"Personally, I'm here just to grow for myself," says Clovis West High School student, Eliza Taylor. "Soon, I'm going to be going into the adult world, in about a year, and I want to take some things with me, including how to build my community around me. Just knowing where to look when I'm trying to find people who I know will support me and uplift me constantly."

The conference also included a college and career fair for students looking to pursue higher education and join the future workforce.