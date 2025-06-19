Alleged getaway driver in murder of Caleb Quick appears in court

A packed juvenile courtroom on Wednesday as the alleged getaway driver in the murder of 18-year-old Caleb Quick appeared before a judge.

A packed juvenile courtroom on Wednesday as the alleged getaway driver in the murder of 18-year-old Caleb Quick appeared before a judge.

A packed juvenile courtroom on Wednesday as the alleged getaway driver in the murder of 18-year-old Caleb Quick appeared before a judge.

A packed juvenile courtroom on Wednesday as the alleged getaway driver in the murder of 18-year-old Caleb Quick appeared before a judge.

FRRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage girl accused of acting as the getaway driver in the shooting death of 18-year-old Caleb Quick appeared in juvenile court Wednesday, as her attorney pushed back against the murder charge she faces.

Action News is not naming the suspects because of their ages.

Quick's family filled two benches behind the prosecution. The girl's parents sat quietly behind her. Cameras were not allowed inside.

The suspect, a teen girl, entered wearing an orange sweater and a blank expression.

"She's doing the best she can given the circumstances," said her attorney, Jeff Hammerschmidt.

Prosecutors say she was her boyfriend's getaway driver after he shot and killed Quick at a Clovis McDonald's in April.

Hammerschmidt says that's out of character.

"Our client has no prior criminal history. She doesn't even have behavioral issues at school," he stated.

He had planned to request her release during Wednesday's hearing, but the decision was postponed until Monday.

"Prosecution is required to go first and present evidence," Hammerschmidt explained. "They've advised they are going to do that through submitting reports, and then we will be questioning witnesses from the Clovis Police Department."

ABC30 legal analyst Tony Capozzi says the judge will weigh several factors.

"The court has to determine whether or not she is a danger to the community or is a flight risk. If she's either one of those, most likely she will be detained," Capozzi explained.

The teen is charged with murder and being a co-participant armed with a firearm.

"There is nothing to suggest that my 16-year-old client knew a firearm was going to be involved, much less a firearm was going to be used in a killing," Hammerschmidt said.

He believes a lesser charge, like accessory after the fact, may be possible.

Another key decision in the case will be whether the suspects are tried as juveniles or adults. If tried as adults and convicted on all charges, they could face 25 years to life in prison. There is currently no timeline for when that decision will be made.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, X and Instagram.