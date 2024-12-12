Amazon 'Thank My Driver' feature returns amid holiday deliveries | Here's how to do it

Amazon is bringing back a feature to thank your drivers with a free tip.

Delivery drivers are working hard this holiday season.

Now, Amazon is bringing back a feature to thank them with a free tip.

Here is how it works:

If you own an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, you just say "Alexa, thank my driver."

And Amazon will gift the driver who delivered your order $5, at no charge to you.

You can also use the Alexa app or an Amazon account to search "thank my driver."

Then, toward the top of the page, it will say "Let the driver of your most recent delivery know that are appreciated."

You can thank a driver after each delivery.

The promotion started on December 4, and applies for the first 2 million thank-yous in the U.S. only.

