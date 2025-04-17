American citizen hijacks small plane in Belize, 3 injured: Police

Three passengers were injured after a U.S. citizen allegedly hijacked a small plane at knifepoint in Belize on Thursday, police said.

Akinyela Sawa Taylor, a U.S. citizen, hijacked a plane with 13 other passengers on board, officials said.

Police received information the plane was hijacked by a passenger on board shortly before takeoff. Taylor wanted to be taken out of the country and demanded more fuel for the plane, police said.

The hijacker was fatally shot in the chest by a passenger who had a licensed firearm, police said.

The aircraft was circling and almost ran out of fuel by the time it landed, police said.

Three passengers, all from Belize, were injured with knife wounds. The flight had 14 passengers total on board, including two Americans, police said.

Police were in contact with a passenger on the plane who was sending updates via text, officials said.

It is not yet clear how the hijacker was able to get on the plane with a knife, police said.

The U.S. Embassy has been contacted and will help the police with the investigation.

The suspect was refused entry to the country over the weekend and officials are investigating how he was able to get in, according to police.