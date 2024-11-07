American Friends Service Committee promoting immigration positivity on Fresno billboards

For about a month, two digital billboards on Highway 99 have displayed messages positively highlighting the immigrant community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) launched a nationwide campaign, spreading a positive message about the immigrant community.

"Countering the narrative regarding the immigrants in the United States and highlighting and uplifting the contributions that they make," AFSC Pan Valley Institute program coordinator Minerva Mendoza said.

In the Central Valley, the message can be spotted on two digital billboards on Highway 99 and heard over the radio.

It says, "The Central Valley, where our communities are stronger with immigrants."

Mendoza says she's heard positive feedback from many.

"People started reaching out saying that is something that we needed to see, that is something positive," They were getting bombarded with the negative side of the conversation."

Negative conversations, she says, were happening amid the presidential election, with immigration being a hot topic.

She is proud of the uplifting reactions, which she says align with the organization's mission of providing a sense of belonging for communities of all backgrounds in the Central Valley.

Experiences she has felt firsthand.

"It has been a learning space for me. To learn about the Muslim community, refugees and even my own community in Oaxaca," Mendoza said.

Program Director Myrna Martinez is proud of the networking and support provided, including their plans in progress.

"We are doing more work on economic and climate justice and supporting immigrants in achieving more economic mobility," Martinez said.

The billboard and radio campaign ends on Nov. 10, but the organization wants to remind the Central Valley that they are always working on ways to support communities of all backgrounds year-round.

