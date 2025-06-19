New Jersey to welcome home released American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

TENAFLY, N.J. -- A welcome ceremony has been planned for released American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander Thursday afternoon in downtown Tenafly, New Jersey.

Alexander, now 21, moved to Israel at the age of 18 and joined the IDF. He was 19 years old and actively serving in the Israeli military when he was captured during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

After 584 days in captivity he will fly back on an American Repatriation flight carrying diplomats and their famy members from Israel.

Alexander's release came after successful negotiations between the U.S. and Hamas. Alexander was the last living American citizen still believed to be held by Hamas.

"We always believed that this moment will come, always," his father, Adi Alexander, told ABC News in an exclusive interview. "Hope is mandatory. It finally happened."