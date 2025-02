Help needed to install smoke alarms in Valley homes

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The American Red Cross is taking action to ensure Valley residents have working smoke alarms, and your help is needed.

The Central Valley chapter is looking for volunteers to help install hundreds of free smoke detectors at homes in Dinuba this weekend.

A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy.

If you would like to help, you can register now online.

The event takes place this Saturday, March 1 from 9 am until 2 pm.