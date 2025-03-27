Cause of death revealed for 3 American women found dead at Belize beach resort: police

Police are investigating the Belize deaths of three American women, Koutar Naqqad, Imane Mallah and Wafae El-Arar, at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort.

Police are investigating the Belize deaths of three American women, Koutar Naqqad, Imane Mallah and Wafae El-Arar, at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort.

Police are investigating the Belize deaths of three American women, Koutar Naqqad, Imane Mallah and Wafae El-Arar, at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort.

Police are investigating the Belize deaths of three American women, Koutar Naqqad, Imane Mallah and Wafae El-Arar, at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort.

SAN PEDRO, Belize -- The cause of death of three American women found dead in their hotel room at a luxury beachfront resort has been revealed.

The women -- identified as 23-year-old Koutar Naqqad, 24-year-old Imane Mallah and 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar -- were found dead at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro in February.

Shortly after the Massachusetts women were found Belize's police commissioner said carbon monoxide poisoning and possible overdoses were being considered.

Police are investigating the Belize deaths of three American women, Koutar Naqqad, Imane Mallah and Wafae El-Arar, at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort.

Nearly a month after their deaths, Gian Cho, the executive director of the Belize National Forensic Science Services, confirmed the women died of fatal exposure to carbon monoxide.

It is believed that the heater in the room leaked out the deadly gas, causing the women to due from acute pulmonary edema, officials said.

Originally, officials noted that alcohol and gummies were found in the hotel room

However, no illicit drugs were found in the testing.

Police said the women could have been dead in the hotel for approximately 20 hours before they were found.

The women, originally from Morrocco, lived in Revere, Massachusetts.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

ABC News contributed to this report.