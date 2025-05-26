Ampersand Ice Cream celebrating 10 years at Tower District location with block party

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local ice cream shop is inviting the community to come out and mark their 10th anniversary.

Ampersand Ice Cream is hosting their annual block party on Monday and this year the celebration marks the shop's 10th birthday!

The block party will be held at their Echo and Weldon location and run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be outdoor games, food trucks and local vendors.

Employees say the block party is a way for them to give back to the community that has supported them for the past decade.