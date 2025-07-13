Disney stars Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott launch new podcast 'HypeFriend!' ahead of SDCC

The "Star Wars" icon and Broadway star debut "HypeFriend!" with three-episode premiere and Comic-Con after-show taping

Disney icons Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott are taking their decades-long friendship to the mic. The duo just launched their new podcast, "HypeFriend!" with a three-episode premiere now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

The comedy podcast explores what it means to be a true "hype friend;" someone who shows up, supports and spreads joy. Listeners can expect hilarious stories, celebrity guests and real conversations about building lasting connections.

Eckstein, known for voicing Ahsoka Tano in "Star Wars," and Scott, best known as the Genie in Broadway's "Aladdin," will reunite July 24 to co-host the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), followed by a live podcast taping on July 25.

On The Red Carpet has been able to speak with the two stars about all-things Disney and geeky.

The cast of Broadway's 'Aladdin' share their excitement before a broadcast performance on ABC.

"It means so much to us to be able to be- to get to do the thing that we do on stage every night and bring that into homes is a true honor," Scott explained, when we caught up with him last year at Walt Disney World ahead of a special number from "Aladdin" broadcast on ABC.

Last year, Eckstein shined at SDCC in an Uno dress, where she told us all about Her Universe.

"I host a geek couture fashion show at San Diego Comic-Con. It's called the Her Universe Fashion Show, which is a brand that I founded in 2010, and this year was our 10th anniversary of our fashion show, which is combining all things geeky that's celebrated at San Diego Comic-Con, with couture-level fashion."

Guests featured in the premiere episodes of "HypeFriend!" include voice actor Bret Iwan (official voice of Mickey Mouse) and Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West from "RuPaul's Drag Race."

You can stream now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. New episodes premiere weekly.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.