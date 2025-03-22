Attempted murder suspect arrested after allegedly shooting at Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after shooting at sheriff's deputies and bystanders in Allensworth Friday afternoon.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Friday morning to a shooting in Alpaugh and identified Robert Zamora as the shooting suspect.

Around 3 p.m., officials say Zamora sped past deputies who then tried to pull him over.

Zamora ended up crashing the truck he was in and allegedly carjacked another person before heading down Highway 4, triggering a pursuit.

The chase ended in Allensworth, where Zamora abandoned the truck and fired at both deputies and bystanders before barricading himself in a nearby home.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Swat team was called in and eventually found him underneath a mobile home, where he was taken into custody.