Attorney General Bonta bolsters California's response to Trump's immigration proposals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California stands defiant as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House.

"Let me be clear, President-elect Trump's immigration agenda is draconian and his rhetoric, xenophobic," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The democrat spoke Wednesday morning about his efforts to protect the rights of immigrants and their families in the state.

"We're issuing updated policies to guide institutions and their staff in complying with California law limiting state and local participation in immigration enforcement activities," said Bonta.

Bonta held his press conference in a public library in San Francisco, one of the institutions included in the updated guidance.

The policies are based on SB-54, which was passed in 2017 and limits the information state institutions and agencies can share with the federal government for immigration enforcement.

Immigrants are bracing for the incoming administration too.

"People are nervous, anxious. They want to make sure they have their status firmly set and all their papers together. If there's anything more they can do a lot of people are looking to take care of any issue they can," said Gregory Olson of Cook & Olson Immigration Attorneys.

He said his office usually slows down this time of year, but there's no sign of that now.

Many people are making sure they're up-to-date on their paperwork and for the undocumented, attorneys have been busy helping educate them on their rights.

"Whatever status you're here with there are many different legal ways based off of statutory law to be able to get remedies," said Olson.

Those laws date back to Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton and give pathways to legal status.

Bonta says he's laying the groundwork for more resistance.

"Today is just the beginning. In the months ahead my office will roll out more "know your rights" resources for our immigrant communities," said Bonta.

