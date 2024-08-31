Atwater teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with students, district confirms

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special education teacher in Atwater was arrested Friday following accusations of inappropriate behavior with prior students.

The Merced Union High School District confirmed Julio Barcelo is now on administrative leave.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office arrested him after allegations of inappropriate conduct with students during previous academic years.

The district says it is cooperating with law enforcement and also conducting its own investigation into the Buhach Colony High School teacher.

Barcelo was booked into jail on several charges, including molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, jail records show.

