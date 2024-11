Authorities investigating homicide at Merced County Jail

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide at the Merced County Jail.

The sheriff's office says 26-year-old Edward Ramos was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday night.

He was later pronounced dead.

While authorities have not yet released more details, they are working with the District Attorney's office.

Charges are expected to be filed against several people believed to be involved.