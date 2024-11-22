24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Man found dead at Roeding Park accidentally shot himself, police say

Friday, November 22, 2024 9:25PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man found dead at Roeding Park on Thursday accidentally shot himself in the thigh, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police were called out around 1 pm near Storyland, where they found 44-year-old Solomone Toki suffering from the gunshot wound.

Authorities say Toki had an illegal AK-47-style gun and was not allowed to be in possession of any guns.

Police say Toki is from the Bay Area and has a lengthy criminal history, including robbery, carjacking and weapons violations.

All of his arrests were in the Vallejo area, and Toki has no connection to the Central Valley.

