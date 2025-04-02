Authorities searching for family of man hit and killed by vehicle in Fresno County

The Fresno County Coroner's Office is asking for help to find the family members of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in March.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office is asking for help to find the family members of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in March.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office is asking for help to find the family members of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in March.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office is asking for help to find the family members of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in March.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office is asking for help to find the family members of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in March.

Oscar Alcoser, 46, was hit in the roadway near Adams and 8th Street in Fowler. It happened on March 25.

Officials also say Alcoser also goes by the name "Jorge Vasquez" and is a Selma resident.

He's 5'3" and 150 pounds.

The coroner's office has searched numerous records but has been unsuccessful in finding anyone to help.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.