Authorities trying to capture wanted suspect in Madera County, deputies says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local law enforcement is currently trying to capture a wanted suspect who fled after an attempted traffic stop in Madera County.

The sheriff's office posted the public notice of the activity on Facebook shortly before noon Friday morning.

Residents are asked to use caution as authorities are in the area of Road 23 and Avenue 7 looking for the suspect.

No additional information has been provided.

