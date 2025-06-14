Avoiding the academic summer slide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- School's out of session.

"Summer is a great time to relax now that kids are out of school and all that," said Dr. Rhobe Brager a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

Now it's all fun and play. While homework might not be top of mind for many kids, doctors say, you don't want your child to fall back on their accomplishments from the previous school year.

"When they can lose between 30% - 40% of gains that they made during the school year," said Dr. Brager. "So it's important to try our best to prevent the summer slide from happening."

Doctor Brager explains it can be hard to get those academic milestones back.

"Kids throughout the year, they practice reading with their teachers and in their classrooms," said Dr. Brager. "However if we don't keep this up at home, they can lose their reading skills and their math skills."

That's why keeping kids learning and engaged is vital. Whether that's through local summer camps or programs, or even cooking at home. Positive reinforcement can also help keep kids motivated.

"Doing some incentives to keep them engaged in those summer homework activities," said Dr. Brager. "For instance, I would have my kids do an hour of reading time in exchange for an 'x' amount of screen time."

Dr. Brager suggests families come up with a media plan together to create a healthy balance at home. She adds taking family trips can also help prevent learning loss.

By keeping children active during the summer, it can also help maintain a sharp mind. Ready for academic success in the fall.

