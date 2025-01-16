The Bachelor's Matt James announces breakup with Rachael Kirkconnell

NEW YORK -- Former "Bachelor" Matt James is a bachelor again. The season 25 "Bachelor" announced on Instagram Thursday morning that he and his girlfriend of four years, Rachael Kirconnell had parted ways.

"Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord," James posted.

The couple met during their time on the show and she ultimately won his heart, but they called it quits after photos of her attending an Antibellum-themed party in college were brought to light.

James was the franchise's first Black "Bachelor."

They got back together a short time later. The pair often posted social media content of their travels as they sampled food from around the world.

As recently as October 2024, James was quoted on a podcast as saying that he thought the next step in their relationship would be an engagement.

Less than 12 hours before James' breakup announcement, he was still posting content of he and Kirkconnell together.

Kirkconnell's last post on Instagram was back in December when she wished James a happy birthday and said he was the man who had her "whole heart."

The new season of "The Bachelor" with Grant Ellis premieres Monday, January 27 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

