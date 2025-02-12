24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Badger Pass in Yosemite National Park to be closed despite forecasted snow

The Badger Pass team says it will be issuing refunds to anyone who purchased season passes this year.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 6:02PM
Badger Pass in Yosemite to be closed despite forecasted snow
Despite the approaching storms, Yosemite National Park's Badger Pass Ski Area will not open this season.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite the approaching storms, Yosemite National Park's Badger Pass Ski Area will not open this season.

Rangers say it's due to a lack of snow.

Rangers say the slopes did not receive the snow early enough in the season this year, and totals have been too unpredictable.

The popular ski park sits at 7,200 feet at its lowest point, and most years, it receives plenty of snow and it's usually enough to cover about three months of skiing.

The Badger Pass team says it will be issuing refunds to anyone who purchased season passes this year.

You can expect to see the money back in your account within 10 to 14 business days.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW