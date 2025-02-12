The Badger Pass team says it will be issuing refunds to anyone who purchased season passes this year.

Badger Pass in Yosemite National Park to be closed despite forecasted snow

Despite the approaching storms, Yosemite National Park's Badger Pass Ski Area will not open this season.

Despite the approaching storms, Yosemite National Park's Badger Pass Ski Area will not open this season.

Despite the approaching storms, Yosemite National Park's Badger Pass Ski Area will not open this season.

Despite the approaching storms, Yosemite National Park's Badger Pass Ski Area will not open this season.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite the approaching storms, Yosemite National Park's Badger Pass Ski Area will not open this season.

Rangers say it's due to a lack of snow.

Rangers say the slopes did not receive the snow early enough in the season this year, and totals have been too unpredictable.

The popular ski park sits at 7,200 feet at its lowest point, and most years, it receives plenty of snow and it's usually enough to cover about three months of skiing.

The Badger Pass team says it will be issuing refunds to anyone who purchased season passes this year.

You can expect to see the money back in your account within 10 to 14 business days.

