Battle of the birds: Zoo Mania at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the ultimate showdown between the Hornbill and the parrot.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is hosting a March Madness-style competition to see which habitat can raise the most money.

As a collective, the zoo has raised over $3,000 as of Monday.

But zoological care specialist Elle said more help is needed.

"We actually have a ton of other animals that we take care of. So quite a variety, not just birds, but also mammals. So, being able to get enrichment to our team provides a lot of that money for larger items," said the Zoo Specialist.

Zoological Care Specialist Erin said they host over 30 colorful parrots at the wildlife park.

She explains they need as many staff on hand to help with the feathered creatures and the two shows they perform for zoo-goers.

"They are ambassadors for their species. So, really caring about team parrots is massive, especially because we do have so many, and they are so intelligent," said Erin.

The zoo has two Hornbill birds, Nash and Sela. The two birds are very affectionate with one another and caretakers believe the two might mate soon.

Elle said the hornbill typically needs to be challenged when it comes to using their beak.

"A lot of forging and fine beak movement is definitely what they are required to be mentally stimulated and that's what we like to give them," said Elle.

The same can be said for the parrot. Erin said they are constantly coming up with new ways to keep the birds busy.

"We're gonna have to constantly be giving them some new stuff because they are a very large commitment. They're incredibly loud and they do chew through everything,"

Zoo officials said anyone who donates at least $20 to the winning team will have an exclusive opportunity to attend an event hosted by the winning crew.

The competition is expected to end on March 30th.

To vote with your donation, click here.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.