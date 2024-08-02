Battle over Cesar Chavez Boulevard continues in court after streets renamed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County judge is supporting parts of a community group's lawsuit over the renaming of some Fresno streets.

The tentative ruling comes less than one week after city leaders unveiled brand new street signs, celebrating the renaming of Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The legal action seeks to reverse the name change in parts of southeast and west Fresno.

The judge's tentative ruling states parts of the complaint will be allowed to proceed.

That includes whether the city council had the power to rename the streets and if the action is considered a "public waste."

The 30-year project to rename parts of Kings Canyon Boulevard and California Avenue has been controversial with neighbors living in the area.