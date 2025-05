Bear on the loose in Selma, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department is sending out an urgent warning to the community after spotting a bear on the loose.

Authorities say the bear was last seen in the area of Wright and Dinuba Avenue.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is responding to the incident.

Authorities are warning the community not to approach the bear.

You are asked to avoid the area entirely as officials work to control the situation.