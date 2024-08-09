The best backpacks to keep you organized and comfortable just in time for back-to-school season

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

A durable, functional backpack is key to confidently and comfortably carrying your personal belongings. There are plenty of backpacks on the market, but they can all have different purposes and benefits, so it's important to determine your own specific aesthetic and organizational needs when purchasing. For example, if you or a family member will be headed to a majority outdoor school campus, it may be smart to invest in a waterproof backpack this year. Regardless of your needs and style preferences, we rounded up some of the best backpacks to help you stay organized and comfortable this back-to-school season.

The best backpacks for students

JanSport Laptop Backpack $52.95

JanSport has long been one of the most popular backpack brands on the market, and for good reason. This model doubles as a laptop and computer bag, meaning that along with the two main compartments, there is also a padded laptop area for easy storage. There are also three front pockets, plus a mesh outside compartment to hold a water bottle. With over 16,000 five-star reviews, it's clear that this backpack is highly praised among reviewers. It comes in a wide variety of colors, so you can pick which one fits your style preference.

Matein Laptop Anti-Theft Backpack $21.99 $39.96

$39.96 Shop Now

This Matein backpack is great for those who prefer a little extra security with their personal belongings. It comes with a built-in laptop holder as well as a hidden anti-theft pocket for your keys, wallet and any other important items. You'll also be able to charge your devices, as it has an exterior USB compartment you can use to connect to your own power bank inside the backpack. This backpack has over 81,000 five-star reviews, and you can get select models now for 45% off.

Herschel Classic Backpack XL $65.00

If you're looking for a simple and durable backpack, the Herschel Classic XL is a great option. The floating sleeve inside accommodates laptop storage, and the padded shoulder straps help to prioritize comfort, so it can be easier to carry for longer periods than non-padded backpacks. Also, Herschel emphasizes sustainability, as the material is made with durable recycled plastic and the liners are composed of 100% recycled post-consumer water bottles. You can choose from both classic and limited edition colors, as well as three different sizing options if you're looking for something a bit smaller.

CalPak Terra Laptop Backpack $83.20 $128.00

$128.00 Shop Now

Many schools have majority outdoor campuses, so it can be important to consider weather when purchasing a backpack. CalPak emphasizes the waterproof exterior of the Terra, as it's made with water-resistant recycled ripstop polyester. There's plenty of storage, with a front organizational pocket and a laptop sleeve. It's also a great multi-use choice, as many of the reviews mention it's great for both school and travel. Currently, CalPak is running a back-to-school sale, so you can get this backpack for 35% off.

Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack $95.00

This Everlane backpack is all about sustainability, functionality and durability, which is something we can all get excited about. The exterior laptop pocket allows for easy access to your devices, so you can quickly pull out your computer when showing up to class. There is tons of storage as well, with two bottle holders, interior slip pockets for books and several catch-all zip pockets. Everlane also boasts that this pack is water resistant thanks to its 100% recycled polyester finish, so you can be sure your belongings won't get wet. With a 4.7 total rating, this multi-purpose pack is a great option for this back-to-school season, and you can get it now for under $100.

Falanko Laptop Backpack $45.98

If you prefer a backpack with a wider opening, this Falanko pack may be right for you. The main interior compartment has a laptop sleeve and multi-function partition, which is great if you'll be bringing textbooks and notebooks. The backpack has several front pockets with internal organization, so you can neatly store your personal belongings. The USB port is also great for charging on the go. It comes in multiple patterns and plain colors, so you can choose one based on your own style preferences.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.