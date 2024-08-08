Best hair care products to prevent frizz, according to experts

Nothing is worse than styling your hair and stepping into humid weather, only to have it frizz within minutes. To help you reduce flyaway strands, no matter the climate, I spoke to multiple hair stylists about great products for frizzy hair to keep your mane healthy, nourished and smooth, all year long.

What causes frizzy hair?

"Frizz is basically when your hair strands separate from the rest of the hair, standing up or curling," says Lacy Redway, celebrity stylist. It usually happens when your hair is lacking moisture, in turn taking it in from the atmosphere around you. "In simple terms, when your hair lacks moisture inside, it will try to take more in," says Steven Picciano, hairstylist at Goldwell. " Using a good moisturizing shampoo and conditioner that contain ingredients to smooth your hair is your best bet to reducing frizz and flyaway strands, according to both experts.

Best hair products for frizzy hair

Picciano recommends this shampoo as it is great at taming frizz and also giving your hair a softer, smoother feel after each wash. It has ingredients like blue lotus extract, red raspberry seed oil and shea oil, filled with antioxidants and hair-strengthening nutrients, according to the brand. You can pair it with the KERASILK Smoothing Conditioner to complete your haircare routine.

I've used this leave-in lotion before while visiting Mumbai, India which has a hot humid climate throughout the year. I liked that a small amount went a long way and kept my hair feeling less frizzy even when I started to sweat. It doesn't feel greasy on my hair and the brand says it also helps seal split ends and lock in moisture.

If you enjoy using masks in your hair care routine this is a great pick for frizzy hair treatment. It comes recommended by Redway who says it's a great product to reduce frizz and dryness. It's great for damaged hair and can even help with detangling and smoothening your hair out, according to the brand.

This 6-in-1 serum manages everything from frizz to smoothening and adding a natural shine to your hair, according to the brand. All you need is one or two pumps of this product depending on your hair length and you can massage it into towel-dried hair for the best results.

On dry hair, using a boar bristle brush or your hands can help prevent frizz, according to Picciano. This pick comes with a boar bristle brush, headband, travel bag and also a wooden comb which can be used to brush through wet hair.

What other hair care tips can help prevent frizzy hair?

Frizz can often start in the shower. "When warm water hits our hair, it opens up the cuticle layer, allowing for the product and its benefits to be deposited into the strands," says Redway. " Before leaving the shower, try sealing your strands with cold water to lock in the moisture, which will help reduce frizz throughout the day." Comb with a wet brush or wide-tooth brush for wet hair and a boar bristle brush for dry hair. If you have curly hair, don't brush it when it's dry says Picciano.

You'll also want to make sure you're getting a trim every 12 weeks, adds Picciano, to keep your hair healthy and free of any split ends.

Finally, "You can also use a silk pillowcase at night to help prevent frizz and keep your hair from drying out," says Redway.

